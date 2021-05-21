SJVN receives LoI for 75 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh

SJVN has received Letter of Intent (LOI) for 75MW grid connected Solar Power Project at Parasan, in Jalaun District in the state of Uttar Pradesh through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewal Development Agency (UPSEDA).

SJVN will develop Solar Power Project at the location identified by LPNEDA near village -Parasan. Tehsil- Kalpi.

Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh. SJVN has quoted tariff of Rs. 2.68 / KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by UPNEDA for 25 years.

These projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 175 GW by 2022 set by Government of India.

