Board of JTL Industries approves allotment of convertible warrants

At meeting held on 20 January 2023

The Board of JTL Industries at its meeting held on 20 January 2023 has approved the allotment of 1,33,50,000 fully convertible warrants of face value of Rs 2 each per warrant to persons belonging to non-promoter, public category on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 300 per warrant (including premium of Rs 298 per share) for an aggregate amount of Rs 400.50 crore for cash.

