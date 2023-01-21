JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shrem InvIT standalone net profit declines 44.10% in the December 2022 quarter

State Bank of India receives positive ratings action from Moody's
Business Standard

State Bank of India to acquire balance stake in Commercial Indo Bank LLC, Moscow

Capital Market 

From JV partner Canara Bank

State Bank of India has entered into an agreement dated 15 November 2022 in relation to purchase of 40% stake in Commercial Indo Bank LLC (CIBL), Moscow held by Canara Bank.

CIBL is a joint venture of State Bank of India and Canara Bank in 60:40 ratio.

The cash consideration for the transaction is equivalent to USD 14.67 million.

Post acquisition, State Bank of India will hold 100% stake in CIBL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 10:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU