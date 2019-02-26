Board of KG Petrochem approves change in directorate

-
The Board of KG Petrochem at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has approved resignation of Independent Director Pramod Agarwal. w.e.f 26 February 2019.
The Board has appointed Bridhi Chand Sharma as an additional Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy.
