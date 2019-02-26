Confidence Group and Time Technoplast partner to promote world class composite cylinders - GoGas Elite

-
Confidence Petroleum India has joined hands with Time Technoplast by entering into a Cooperation Agreement with a view to give major thrust to retail LPG under the brand name GoGas Elite making safe use of LPG in Indian Kitchens across the nation at the flick of the finger.
Confidence Petroleum India launched the world class blast proof, light weight, translucent composite cylinders under the brand name GoGas Elite in India a couple of months ago and during a short span has received overwhelming response from residential as well as commercial consumers.
This cooperation is aimed at GoGas Elite spreading its wings in more cities & towns across the country - making life of consumers safe & easy. The composite cylinders manufactured by Time Technoplast are used world over and Confidence Petroleum India has taken initiative to promote these new generation world class composite cylinders under its brand name GoGas Elite to reach Indian kitchens far & wide.
