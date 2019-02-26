Confidence Group and Time Technoplast partner to promote world class composite cylinders - GoGas Elite

Confidence Petroleum has joined hands with by entering into a Cooperation Agreement with a view to give major thrust to retail LPG under the brand name GoGas Elite making safe use of LPG in Indian Kitchens across the nation at the flick of the finger.

Confidence Petroleum launched the class blast proof, light weight, translucent composite cylinders under the brand name GoGas Elite in a couple of months ago and during a short span has received overwhelming response from residential as well as commercial consumers.

This cooperation is aimed at GoGas Elite spreading its wings in more cities & towns across the country - making life of consumers safe & easy. The composite cylinders manufactured by are used over and has taken initiative to promote these new generation class composite cylinders under its brand name GoGas Elite to reach Indian kitchens far & wide.

