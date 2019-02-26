IDFC First Bank allots 1.54 lakh equity shares

Under ESOS

has allotted 154,808 fully paid up equity shares of 10 each to the allottees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 ( ESOS-2015) and pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders of the Bank at their meeting held on July 27, 2016. Further, IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS-2015 is in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations 2014. The total money realized by exercise of the aforesaid options is 57,96,033.20

Post the aforesaid allotment, the Equity Share Capital of the Bank now stands at 4781,676,412 equity shares of Rs.10 each, aggregating to 47,816,764,120

