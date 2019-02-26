JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Gogia Capital Services allots 31.74 lakh equity shares

Outcome of board meeting of Panacea Biotec
Business Standard

IDFC First Bank allots 1.54 lakh equity shares

Capital Market 

Under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 154,808 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the allottees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to IDFC FIRST Bank Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS-2015) and pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders of the Bank at their meeting held on July 27, 2016. Further, IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS-2015 is in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations 2014. The total money realized by exercise of the aforesaid options is Rs. 57,96,033.20

Post the aforesaid allotment, the Equity Share Capital of the Bank now stands at 4781,676,412 equity shares of Rs.10 each, aggregating to Rs. 47,816,764,120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements