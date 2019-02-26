JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Confidence Group and Time Technoplast partner to promote world class composite cylinders - GoGas Elite

ONGC Videsh intimates of execution of LNG sale and purchase agreements for Rovuma Offshore Area 1 project
Business Standard

Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 8th direct assignment transaction in FY19

Capital Market 

Bharat Financial Inclusion on 26 February 2019 assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 1,217.80 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the eighth Direct Assignment transaction in FY19.

With this transaction, the Company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs. 6,666.20 crore in FY 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements