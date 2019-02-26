Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 8th direct assignment transaction in FY19

-
Bharat Financial Inclusion on 26 February 2019 assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 1,217.80 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the eighth Direct Assignment transaction in FY19.
With this transaction, the Company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs. 6,666.20 crore in FY 19.
