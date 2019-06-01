JUST IN
Board of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

Of Rs 0.5 per share

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt.Serv. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity Share (i.e. 5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

