Rites announces appointment of director

With effect from 28 May 2019

Rites announced the appointment of Alok Kumar Tewari (DIN-06694407) as a part time Government Director of the Company with immediate effect from 28 May 2019 till he holds the post of Principal Executive Director (EnHM), Railway Board or until further orders, whichever is earlier. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company he will be appointed as an Additional Director by the Board.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 17:55 IST

