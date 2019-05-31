Board of Rudra Global Infra Products approves increase in authorised share capital and fund raising

At meeting held on 31 May 2019

The Board of Global Infra Products at its meeting held on 31 May 2019 has approved the following -

Increase in authorised share capital from 25 crore to 25.50 crore comprising of 2.55 crore equity shares of 10 each.

The Board has approved raising of funds of Rs 20 crore by way of issue of 10 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 190 each share on preferential basis.

