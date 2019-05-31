Raymond Commissions New Ring Plus Aqua plant in Sinnar

Ring Plus Aqua, a subsidiary of Raymond, announced the opening of its third manufacturing facility at Sinnar. In addition to the two existing plants located at the Sinnar Taluka Co-operative Industrial Estate (STICE), this plant will produce starter ring gears, transmission flex-plates and integral shaft water pump bearings. RPAL is a major supplier to OEM's like BMW, Ford, Maruti-Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cummins, VECV, Caterpillar, Fiat etc.
The new facility, built with the state of art technology with a focus on improving safety practices, energy efficiency and environmental friendly processes, will have a capacity of 2 million ring bearings per annum.
With the effective concept of single piece product-line, the RPAL manufacturing capacity at Sinnar will be boosted to 8.2 million pieces of ring bearings per annum and will continue to cater to the global industrial and automotive markets.
