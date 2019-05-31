Raymond Commissions New Ring Plus Aqua plant in Sinnar

Ring Plus Aqua, a subsidiary of Raymond, announced the opening of its third at In addition to the two existing plants located at the Taluka Industrial Estate (STICE), this plant will produce starter ring gears, transmission flex-plates and integral shaft water pump bearings. is a major supplier to like BMW, Ford, Maruti-Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cummins, VECV, Caterpillar, etc.

The new facility, built with the state of with a focus on improving safety practices, and environmental friendly processes, will have a capacity of 2 million ring bearings per annum.

With the effective concept of single piece product-line, the at will be boosted to 8.2 million pieces of ring bearings per annum and will continue to cater to the global industrial and automotive markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)