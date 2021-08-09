Board of Kirloskar Industries to seek shareholders approval to act as Registered CIC

Kirloskar Industries announced that presently, the Company is an unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC), which cannot access the public funds.

For carrying out the activities of the Company as a Registered CIC and accessing the public funds, the Board of Directors has approved to conduct Postal Ballot pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, for seeking approval of the members of the Company for alteration of Main Object Clause by insertion of new Clause related to carrying out the activities of the Company as a Registered CIC.

