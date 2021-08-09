M&M unveils new logo for its SUV portfolio

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its new visual identity including a brand-new logo that will differentiate its SUV portfolio. The all-new visual identity is in tune with the company's focus to be makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs. The new identity will be communicated through a digital (watch the brand film here) and television campaign.

Acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah and celebrated music composers Ehsaan-Loy have breathed life into this campaign, by lending their powerful voice and soul-stirring music to the brand film.

The complete brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team and embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order.

Inspired by the brand statement 'Explore the Impossible', the new logo reflects the ambition and the ability to take new challenges, head on. The new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1300 customer (Sales) and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022. The 'Road Ahead' logo will be retained for the Commercial Vehicle products and the Farm Equipment Sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)