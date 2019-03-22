Board of Sylph Education Solutions accepts resignation of directors and change in registered office

-
At meeting held on 22 March 2019The Board of Sylph Education Solutions at its meeting held on 22 March 2019 has accepted the resignation of Devendra M. Chelawat and Vineet Shrivastav, the independent directors of the company and also approved the shifting of the registered office of the company.
