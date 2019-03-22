Board of Sylph Education Solutions accepts resignation of directors and change in registered office

JUST IN
At meeting held on 22 March 2019

The Board of Sylph Education Solutions at its meeting held on 22 March 2019 has accepted the resignation of Devendra M. Chelawat and Vineet Shrivastav, the independent directors of the company and also approved the shifting of the registered office of the company.

First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 15:24 IST

