Tata Power SED bags Rs 1200 cr contract from Ministry of Defence

For supply of 3 ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars to the Indian Navy

Power Strategic Engineering Division ( Power SED) announced the signing of an important deal with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply 23 ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars to the over the next 10 years.

The contract, estimated value is about Rs 1200 crore, was signed under the Buy & Make (India) category of the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2013 that will be offering the a proven solution, with a production arrangement in under Transfer of Technology (ToT) and thereby furthering substantive self-reliance for India's defence requirements.

The contract will be executed by Power SED as the with foreign OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner Indra Sistemas,

(TASL) has entered into an SPA with Tata Power for purchase of Tata Power SED, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

