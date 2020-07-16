Board of L&T Technology Services approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 16 July 2020

The Board of L&T Technology Services at its meeting held on 16 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Rajeev Gupta, as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 20 July 2020. He will replace P. Ramakrishnan who resigned from the post of CFO of the company to take up new assignment at Larsen & Toubro as part of the Group's role rotation policy.

