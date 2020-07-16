Board of Marico approves change in CFO

With effect from 10 September 2020

The Board of Marico at its meeting held on 16 July 2020 has approved the resignation of Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer, to be effective from the close of business hours on 10 September 2020.

Consequent to the above, the Board appointed Pawan Agrawal as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 10 September 2020, in succession to Vivek Karve.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)