Cyient attains Gold partner status in the Esri Partner Network

Cyient has attained Gold partner status in the Esri Partner Network.

The company received recognition for its robust and continued investment in achieving Esri's ArcGIS Online, Release Ready and Utility Network Management Specialties. With this designation, Cyient joins an exclusive list of companies that have reached Esri Gold Partner status globally.

As a Gold Partner, Cyient will strengthen its collaboration with Esri to develop and implement a wide range of next-generation geospatial services, tools, and solutions across multiple industries, including telecommunications, energy & utilities, mining, transportation, defense, the public sector, and manufacturing.

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 16:28 IST

