Zensar launches Infinity CRO to help business increase online revenue

Foolproof, a Zensar company, a digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations on their digital transformation journey, announced the launch of Infinity CRO, a conversion rate optimisation product focused on helping businesses improve their digital real estate, focus marketing spend and make significant returns on digital.

Infinity CRO brings together the end-to-end capability Foolproof have from qualitative research and insight, to behavioural science, visual design and front-end development across Zensar's technology implementation, tooling, analytics and leading digital services partners.

The power of conversion rate optimisation has long been known in digital, however, Covid-19 has accelerated the shift online with new customer personas emerging, with different browsing behaviours making optimising today more important than ever before.

When combined with a Csuite under pressure to cut cost whilst providing upticks in revenue Foolproof and Zensar have launched Infinity CRO to target customers' need to optimise and improve their existing digital real estate.

