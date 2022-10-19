Board of LIC accords approval for equity infusion in LIC (Lanka)

At meeting held on 19 October 2022

The Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 19 October 2022 accorded approval for infusion of equity capital of LKR 600 million (approximately Rs 13.20 crore, based on the exchange rates prevailing currently) in LIC (Lanka) subject to approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

