Mahindra Logistics allots 10,866 equity shares under RSU Plan

Mahindra Logistics has allotted 10,866 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, on exercise of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the Mahindra Logistics Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018 (RSU Plan 2018).

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 71,96,68,440/- (comprising of 7,19,66,844 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) from Rs. 71,95,59,780/- (comprising of 7,19,55,978 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) with effect from 19 October 2022.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 15:50 IST

