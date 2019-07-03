Board of Magadh Sugar & Energy allots 40.26 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

JUST IN
At meeting held on 02 July 2019

The Board of Magadh Sugar & Energy at its meeting held on 02 July 2019 has approved the allotment of 40,26,180 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 4:10, to the eligible members whose names appeared in the Register of Members/ list of beneficial owners as on 30 June 2019, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

