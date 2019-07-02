IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals gets upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities

-
From CARE cIOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit ratings for bank facilities availed by the company, as per detailed below -
Long term bank facilities (Rs 368.54 crore) - CARE A-; Stable
Short term bank facilities (Rs 170 crore) - CARE A2+
