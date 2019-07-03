Indiabulls Ventures update on loan disbursement of Indiabulls Consumer Finance

Indiabulls Ventures announced that Indiabulls Consumer Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has disbursed 9.2 lakh loans, during the quarter ended 30 June 2019 as compared to 4.9 lakh loans during the quarter ended 31 March 2019 and 0.6 lakh loans during the quarter ended 30 June 2018, depicting a quarter on quarter growth of 88% and year on year growth of 1384%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)