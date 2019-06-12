JUST IN
Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers allots 1500 shares under ESOS

At meeting held on 12 June 2019

The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers has allotted 1,500 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the Eligible Employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), at an exercise price of Rs.10/- per share.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 15:34 IST

