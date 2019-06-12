Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers allots 1500 shares under ESOS

-
At meeting held on 12 June 2019The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers has allotted 1,500 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the Eligible Employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), at an exercise price of Rs.10/- per share.
