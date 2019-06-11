Simplex Infrastructures gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
Simplex Infrastructures has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under -
Long term bank facilities (Rs 2624 crore) - CARE A-; Negative (Revised from CARE A-; Stable)
Long / short term bank facilities (Rs 7900 crore) - CARE A-; Negative/ CARE A2+ (Revised from CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2+)
Non convertible debentures (Rs 525 crore) - CARE A-; Negative (Revised from CARE A-; Stable)
