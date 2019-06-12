Welspun Enterprises receives early-completion bonus for Delhi-Meerut Expressway project

announced that Welspun Expressway (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has received Rs. 27.09 crore (excluding GST) as Bonus from (NHAI) for early completion of Delhi- Expressway Package-1 on 28 June 2019, 332 days ahead of the scheduled completion date.

The Delhi- Expressway Package-1 was the first Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project of NHAI to achieve both Financial Closure as well as Commercial Operation Date (COD).

The first annuity for the project was received in January 2019 and the next annuity is expected by July 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)