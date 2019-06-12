Welspun Enterprises receives early-completion bonus for Delhi-Meerut Expressway project

-
Welspun Enterprises announced that Welspun Delhi Meerut Expressway (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has received Rs. 27.09 crore (excluding GST) as Bonus from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for early completion of Delhi-Meerut Expressway Package-1 on 28 June 2019, 332 days ahead of the scheduled completion date.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway Package-1 was the first Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project of NHAI to achieve both Financial Closure as well as Commercial Operation Date (COD).
The first annuity for the project was received in January 2019 and the next annuity is expected by July 2019.
