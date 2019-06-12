European Commission prohibits proposed JV between Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp

-
ALSO READ
Thyssenkrupp says expects EU to 'block' Tata merger plan
Tata Steel will continue to explore various business options in Europe: T V Narendran
Tata Steel jumps after Q4 results
Tata Steel BSL to allot shares worth Rs 2,300 cr to Tata Steel
Tata Steel reports highest ever output in FY 19 after acquisition of Bhushan Steel
-
Tata Steel announced that the European Commission on 11 June 2019, formally announced its decision to prohibit the proposed European steel joint venture between Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp AG.
Both companies, in statements on May 10, 2019, anticipated that the European Commission would not clear the proposed joint venture despite both parties offering a comprehensive package of remedies addressing the concerns of the Commission. Tata Steel noted with deep disappointment the conclusions of the Commission. The Company remains committed to its long-term strategy of focusing on growth in India, continue deleveraging its Balance Sheet and working towards creating a sustainable portfolio in Europe.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU