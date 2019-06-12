KDDL intimates of shifting of store at Pune

KDDL announced that its subsidiary, Ethos, has shifted the operations of its store at Unit no. 08, First Floor, Pavilion Mall, to the following location:-

Unit no. 32-B, Ground Floor, Pavilion Mall, Pune,

The area of the above store is 1694 sq. ft.

The aforesaid is a multi - brand store.

The total number of stores as on date remains the same i.e. 48 (Forty eight) only.

