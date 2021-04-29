Board of Mahindra Logistics approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 29 April 2021

The Board of Mahindra Logistics at its meeting held on 29 April 2021 approved the following change in directorate:

Appointment of Amit Sinha (DIN: 09127387), as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent) of the Company with effect from 29 April 2021;

Noted the resignation submitted by Parag Shah (DIN: 00374944), Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours of 29 April 2021.

Noted the cessation of S. Durgashankar (DIN: 00044713), Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director on expiry of his term ending at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

