Board of Marico approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 16 July 2020

The Board of Marico at its meeting held on 16 July 2020 has approved the scheme of amalgamation between Marico Consumer Care (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) and Marico. The scheme is subject to the requisite statutory/regulatory approvals including the approval of jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'), and the respective shareholders and creditors of the Company and Marico Consumer Care (as may be directed by the NCLT).

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 14:40 IST

