Board of SBI Cards approves change in MD & CEO

At meeting held on 15 July 2020

The Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services at its meeting held on 15 July 2020 has approved the following change in directorate -

Resignation of Hardayal Prasad, Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) (holding DIN: 08024303) of the Company who has tendered his resignation from directorship of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 31 July 2020, owing to his Voluntary retirement from the State Bank of India.

Appointment of Ashwini Kumar Tewari as Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) of the Company with effect from 01 August 2020 for a period of two years, subject to all the requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders at t he ensuing Annual General Meeting.

