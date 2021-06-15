Board of Marksans Pharma approves issue of convertible warrants

At meeting held on 15 June 2021

The Board of Marksans Pharma at its meeting held on 15 June 2021 approved the following issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis:

(a) 10,00,000 convertible warrants to Mark Saldanha (Promoter of the Company) at a price of Rs 74.00 per warrant, being the price not less than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018; and

(b) 4,93,24,324 convertible warrants to OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI at a price of Rs 74.00 per warrant, being the price not less than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)