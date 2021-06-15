Route Mobile recognized as Top Tier 1 A2P SMS Provider

Route Mobile announced today that it has been recognized as the Top Tier One provider in the Annual ROCCO A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report 2021 in MNO Edition as well as in the Enterprise Edition.

This recognition marks Route Mobile's fifth appearance as a globally recognized Top Tier Vendor in ROCCO's SMS Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report 2021, resonating Route Mobile's capability in providing monetization strategies for MNOs and simplified communication solutions to Enterprises/Brands.

