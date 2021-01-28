Board of Maruti Suzuki India approves change in object clause of MoA

At meeting held on 28The Board of Maruti Suzuki India at its meeting held on 28 January 2021 has approved the amendment in the Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the Company for inclusion of the following:
To carry on the business of: (i) operating/maintaining/availing/providing web-based services, information technology platforms and other IT-enabled services on digital and electronic networks for facilitating sale and/or provision of goods and services, and to undertake all activities that are incidental or ancillary thereto, including, but not limited to: (a) partnering with third party operators and service providers for the operation/maintenance/availing/provision of such platforms and ancillary services; (b) levying fees/charges for providing such platforms; (c) providing advertising space to third party sellers/service providers on such platforms; and (d) facilitating payments by customers for purchase of such goods and/or availing of such services; and (ii) developing and selling / licensing software and relevant applications (including through third party providers) for automobile / mobility management, including but not limited to fleet management services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU