Board of Maruti Suzuki India approves change in object clause of MoA

The Board of Maruti Suzuki India at its meeting held on 28 January 2021 has approved the amendment in the Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the Company for inclusion of the following:

To carry on the business of: (i) operating/maintaining/availing/providing web-based services, information technology platforms and other IT-enabled services on digital and electronic networks for facilitating sale and/or provision of goods and services, and to undertake all activities that are incidental or ancillary thereto, including, but not limited to: (a) partnering with third party operators and service providers for the operation/maintenance/availing/provision of such platforms and ancillary services; (b) levying fees/charges for providing such platforms; (c) providing advertising space to third party sellers/service providers on such platforms; and (d) facilitating payments by customers for purchase of such goods and/or availing of such services; and (ii) developing and selling / licensing software and relevant applications (including through third party providers) for automobile / mobility management, including but not limited to fleet management services.

