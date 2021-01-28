Dilip Buildcon JV executes EPC agreement with NHAI for road project in Rajasthan

The joint venture of Dilip Buildcon and Altis-Holding Corporation has executed an EPC agreement on 27 January 2021 with the National Highways Authority of India for an EPC project in the State Of Rajasthan.

The Rs 1000.08 crore project entails the construction of eight lane access-controlled expressway starting near junction with NH-12 near village Ummedpura to Major bridge over Takli river near Nayagoan Jageer village section of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

