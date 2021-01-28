Dilip Buildcon JV executes EPC agreement with NHAI for road project in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon spurts after JV bags LoA for EPC project
Dilip Buildcon JV bags NHAI road project in state of Rajasthan
Dilip Buildcon climbs on emerging as L1 bidder for EPC project
Dilip Buildcon gains after JV signs EPC agreement with NHAI
Dilip Buildcon jumps after JV emerges lowest bidder in construction project
-
The joint venture of Dilip Buildcon and Altis-Holding Corporation has executed an EPC agreement on 27 January 2021 with the National Highways Authority of India for an EPC project in the State Of Rajasthan.
The Rs 1000.08 crore project entails the construction of eight lane access-controlled expressway starting near junction with NH-12 near village Ummedpura to Major bridge over Takli river near Nayagoan Jageer village section of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU