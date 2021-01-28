Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility inaugurates new facility at Vadodara

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Allows Sale And Registration Of Electric Vehicles Without Batteries
M&M and REE Automotive sign MoU to establish strategic collaboration
Auto shares climb after encouraging FADA data
FADA: vehicle registration across India decline 10.24% YoY in Sept
A start-up from Haryana quietly disrupting commercial vehicle industry
-
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility at Vadodara, Gujarat for manufacturing electric two-wheelers. Company has invested around Rs. 45 crore in the new plant with a capacity to manufacture over one lakh electric two-wheelers per year in the first phase in one shift.
Company has also launched 4 new models of high performance electric bikes- Beast, Thunderbolt, Hurricane and Skyline. The new plant is estimated to generate around 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU