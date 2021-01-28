Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility inaugurates new facility at Vadodara

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility at Vadodara, Gujarat for manufacturing electric two-wheelers. Company has invested around Rs. 45 crore in the new plant with a capacity to manufacture over one lakh electric two-wheelers per year in the first phase in one shift.

Company has also launched 4 new models of high performance electric bikes- Beast, Thunderbolt, Hurricane and Skyline. The new plant is estimated to generate around 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

