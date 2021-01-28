Jindal Poly Films collaborates with DIC Corp., Japan

-
For catering to domestic and export markets of CPP filmsJindal Poly Films has decided to enter into collaboration with DIC Corporation (DIC) Japan in the area of CPP films to cater the Indian and other export markets.
India is currently experiencing a greater need for products with better response from environmental point of view. In the food packaging field, demand for functional CPP film, which contributes to the realization of reducing plastics, mono-material packaging, is expected to expand in the future.
Anticipating growth in demand for functional CPP films, JPFL entered CPP films business in 2018 and started discussion with DIC for a collaboration.
From DIC point of view, working with JPFL would be an important first step in nurturing demand in the promising Indian market.
The Collaboration will mainly focus in the following three spheres, with concrete activities expected
to commence within fiscal year 2021 at the earliest:
Entering into a technology licensing agreement whereby DIC would extend packaging technologies to JPFL;
Developing and mass-producing functional CPP film using DIC technologies at JPFL's plant in India; and
Conducting joint sales of functional CPP film manufactured by JPFL in India with a view to establishing a joint venture.
