Board of Master Trust to consider sub-division of shares

-
ALSO READ
Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 9.69% in the March 2019 quarter
Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 50.98% in the December 2018 quarter
Healthcare experts explore UK-India Ayushman Bharat tie-ups
Noel Tata joins Sir Ratan Tata Trust (Reissuing with correction)
Government garners Rs 57,523.32 cr from sell-offs post Dredging Corp stake sale
-
On 08 July 2019Master Trust announced that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 08 July 2019, inter alia, to consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU