Board of Master Trust to consider sub-division of shares

On 08 July 2019

Master Trust announced that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 08 July 2019, inter alia, to consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 18:18 IST

