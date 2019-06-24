JUST IN
NTPC to form JV company with Power Grid Corporation of India

NTPC has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Power Grid Corporation of India to incorporate a Joint Venture Company (JVC) between NTPC and POWERGRID with equity participation of 50:50 respectively with an objective to undertake the business for distribution of electricity in distribution circles in various States and Union Territories of India and other related activities.

The aforesaid JVC shall be incorporated only after obtaining necessary approvals of the Government.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 16:22 IST

