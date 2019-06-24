Ramco Systems wins contract from European rail and multimodal freight transport provider Forwardis

-
Ramco Systems announced that Forwardis, a SNCF Logistics subsidiary and one of Europe's leading rail and multimodal freight transport providers has signed a major ERP Transformation program with the company for implementation of Ramco's Logistics Suite across all the entities of Forwardis Group.
This win, marks Ramco's entry into the European Logistics industry.
In line with Forwardis' vision to become the gateway offering the best sustainable and green logistics, the company has embarked on IT modernization program with Ramco.
Infused with Artificial Intelligence and an Optimization Engine, Ramco's integrated Logistics solution will enable Forwardis reduce its Total Cost of Operation, significantly. Forwardis is expected to Go-Live on the new system by the first semester of 2020.
