HEG gets affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

-
ALSO READ
Fitch affirms India's rating at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
Fitch affirms long-term ratings of six banks at 'BBB-' with stable outlook
Fitch affirms India's rating at BBB- with stable outlook
Fitch affirms India's rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook for 13th year in row
RBI may bar dual functions of rating agencies
-
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed HEG's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AA'. The Outlook is Stable.
The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:
Commercial paper - IND A1+ (Affirmed) Fund based limits - IND AA/Stable/IND A1+ (Affirmed) Non fund based limits - IND AA/Stable/IND A1+ (Affirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU