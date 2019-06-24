JUST IN
HEG gets affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Capital Market 

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed HEG's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AA'. The Outlook is Stable.

The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:

Commercial paper - IND A1+ (Affirmed) Fund based limits - IND AA/Stable/IND A1+ (Affirmed) Non fund based limits - IND AA/Stable/IND A1+ (Affirmed)

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 17:33 IST

