Board of McNally Bharat Engineering Company approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 30 May 2019

The Board of McNally Bharat Engineering Company approved the appointment of Ujjaini Dasgupta, as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company. The Board noted the resignation of Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya, Independent Director with effect from 20 February 2019 and V K Verma, Independent Director with effect from 01 April 2019.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:19 IST

