Board of Pennar Industries approves change in directorate

With effect from 27 May 2019

The Board of has appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent of five years with effect from 27 May, 2019. The Board accepted the resignation of Dr. as Independent with effect from 27 May, 2019 due to pre occupation.

The Board has appointed P V Rao as Joint Managing of one year with effect from 27 May, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)