Board of Pennar Industries approves change in directorate

With effect from 27 May 2019The Board of Pennar Industries has appointed Bharati Jacob as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of five years with effect from 27 May, 2019. The Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Sita Vanka as Independent Director of the Company with effect from 27 May, 2019 due to pre occupation.
The Board has appointed P V Rao as Joint Managing Director for a period of one year with effect from 27 May, 2019.
