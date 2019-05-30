JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corp.. recommends final dividend

Of Rs 0.2 per share

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corp.. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.2 per equity Share (i.e. 20%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 16:07 IST

