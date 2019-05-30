Board of Mirza International approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 30 May 2019The Board of Mirza International at its meeting held on 30 May 2019 has approved the following -
Resignation of Irshad Mirza from the post of Chairman and Whole Time Director of the company.
Appointment of Rashid Mirza, Managing Director of the company as new Chairman of the company.
Appointment of Shuja Mirza as an Additional Director with effect from 01 June 2019.
