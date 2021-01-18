Board of Metropolis Healthcare approves acquistion of Hitech Diagnostic

-
-
At meeting held on 17 January 2021The Board of Metropolis Healthcare at its meeting held on 17 January 2021 has approved the following:
Increase in in limits available with the Company to provide loan, guarantee to any person or Body Corporate or make investment in any Body Corporate under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 from Rs.500 crore to Rs.1200 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Acquisition of entire 100% stake in Dr. Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its subsidiary ('Hitech') from its existing promoters / shareholders for a consideration to be discharged partly by Cash and partly by issuance of equity shares of the Company.
Issuance of up to 495000 equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each fully paid up of the Company pursuant to the promoters / shareholders of Hitech on a Preferential basis for consideration other than cash subject to approval of the shareholders.
