Outcome of Board meeting of Agarwal Industrial Corporation

Held on 15 January 2021

The Board of Agarwal Industrial Corporation at its meeting held on 15 January 2021 has approved the following:

Increase in authorised share capital to Rs 17 crore comprising of 1.70 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Preferential allotment of 36 lakh convertible warrants of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 105.20 per warrant aggregating to Rs 37.87 crore.

Preferential issue of up to 11.80 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 105.20 per share for a total consideration of Rs 12.49 crore on acquisiton of 100% stake in Agarwal Translink.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)