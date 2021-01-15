Maharashtra Pollution Control Board directs closure of Bajaj Healthcare's factory

-
-
Bajaj Healthcare announced that Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a notice directing the closure of operations at its factory premises situated at Plot No.
N -178, MIDC, Tarapur, Boisar - 401 506 for alleged violation of the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control Pollution), Act, 1981 and the Rules made thereunder.
