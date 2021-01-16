Glenmark Pharmaceuticals concludes redemption of all 2021 Notes

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the company on 15 January 2021 redeeemed US $10,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 2021 Notes, representing approximately 5% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes at the time of initial listing.

As on the date of this announcement, no amount is outstanding in connection with the USD 200 million 4.5% Senior Notes due 2021 (2021 Notes).

